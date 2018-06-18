Alfaro is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Alfaro will give way to Andrew Knapp behind the dish after going 1-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Brewers. The backstop is hitting just .241/.286/.385 with five homers through 53 games this season after hitting .318/.360/.514 with five homers in 29 games during the final two months of 2017.