Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Gets day off Wednesday
Alfaro is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Mets, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Manager Gabe Kapler is likely just giving Alfaro a breather on getaway day after the 24-year-old caught all nine innings of Tuesday's 2-0 loss. Alfaro has struck out in six of his seven at-bats this season and will need to make strides with his plate discipline to hold off backup Andrew Knapp for the starting gig.
