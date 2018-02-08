Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Heads into 2018 as favorite behind plate
Alfaro appears to be the top catcher on the Phillies' depth chart heading into spring training, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.
Although his strong 2017 showing has him riding high into 2018, don't ignore the shortcomings in his game. Alfaro stuck out 33 times in 107 at-bats, while walking just three times in that span. His .318 batting average certainly looks good on paper, but that was likely inflated by a huge .420 BABIP. The 24-year-old has a lot of power upside now that he has a path to regular playing time, but there appears to be a very good chance for regression this season as well.
