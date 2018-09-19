Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Hits decisive home run
Alfaro went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Mets.
Alfaro capped a five-run sixth inning for the Phillies with his 426-foot blast to left-center field off Drew Smith. The 25-year-old isn't garnering everyday starts since Wilson Ramos came off the disabled list in mid-August, but typically sees a couple starts a week and is 8-for-22 in September.
