Alfaro went 1-for-3 with his first career home run in Tuesday's loss to the Padres.

Making his third start in five games, Alfaro touched up Dinelson Lamet for a two-run homer on a night when Lamet allowed just three hits over seven. Alfaro's power is very real, but he struck out in nearly a third of his plate appearances with Triple-A Lehigh Valley this year, and those contact issues make him a major batting-average risk.