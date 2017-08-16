Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Hits first career homer
Alfaro went 1-for-3 with his first career home run in Tuesday's loss to the Padres.
Making his third start in five games, Alfaro touched up Dinelson Lamet for a two-run homer on a night when Lamet allowed just three hits over seven. Alfaro's power is very real, but he struck out in nearly a third of his plate appearances with Triple-A Lehigh Valley this year, and those contact issues make him a major batting-average risk.
