Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Hits fourth home run
Alfaro went 1-for-2 with a walk and solo home run Tuesday against the Giants.
Alfaro hit his fourth home run of the season, this one coming in the second inning off Derek Holland. It was his first home run off a left-handed pitcher this season, and he has struggled against them throughout his short career, managing just a .241 slugging percentage in 64 plate appearances. He remains the starting catcher for the Phillies and has provided decent power production relative to the position.
