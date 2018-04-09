Alfaro has hit the two hardest balls by Phillies batters this season and has five of the six hardest hits by Phillies in the Statcast era (2015-present), Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Alfaro is crushing the ball when he gets a hold of it. His single against the Marlins on Saturday was the hardest hit by a Phillie in the Statcast era, while his homer from the same game is tied for the third-hardest. His problem remains how often he hits the ball, as he owns a 52.9 percent strikeout rate this season and a 33.8 percent rate in his 40-game major-league career. He has a solid .292/.345/.467 line in those 40 games, though it's taken a .420 BABIP to get to that point. Given how hard he hits the ball, he could run a higher-than-average BABIP, but that number is still likely to regress quite a bit, bringing his batting average down with it. If he keeps up his high exit velocity, however, he may manage to be a productive hitter despite not making very much contact.