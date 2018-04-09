Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Hitting the ball hard
Alfaro has hit the two hardest balls by Phillies batters this season and has five of the six hardest hits by Phillies in the Statcast era (2015-present), Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Alfaro is crushing the ball when he gets a hold of it. His single against the Marlins on Saturday was the hardest hit by a Phillie in the Statcast era, while his homer from the same game is tied for the third-hardest. His problem remains how often he hits the ball, as he owns a 52.9 percent strikeout rate this season and a 33.8 percent rate in his 40-game major-league career. He has a solid .292/.345/.467 line in those 40 games, though it's taken a .420 BABIP to get to that point. Given how hard he hits the ball, he could run a higher-than-average BABIP, but that number is still likely to regress quite a bit, bringing his batting average down with it. If he keeps up his high exit velocity, however, he may manage to be a productive hitter despite not making very much contact.
More News
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Newcomb looks like an ace; Bogaerts hurt
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...