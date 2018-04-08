Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Homers Saturday
Alfaro went went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Marlins.
Alfaro has struggled out of the gates this season, striking out in nine of his 17 plate appearances. However, he connected for his first home run and extra-base hit of the season Saturday as part of the Phillies' barrage against the Marlins. After sitting Opening Day, Alfaro has gotten more consistent playing time but has failed to show he can produce enough to be worth attention in single catcher mixed leagues.
