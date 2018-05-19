Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: In Saturday's lineup
Alfaro (knee) will catch Zach Eflin and bat fifth in the order for Saturday's game against St. Louis, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Alfaro was forced to exit Friday's game due to right knee soreness but the 23-year-old won't require any additional time off as he avoided any sort of major injury. Through 30 games this season, he's hitting .258/.321/.392 with four home runs and nine RBI.
More News
-
Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Leaves with knee discomfort•
-
Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Hits fourth home run•
-
Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Stationed on bench against Nationals•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart