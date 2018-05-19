Alfaro (knee) will catch Zach Eflin and bat fifth in the order for Saturday's game against St. Louis, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Alfaro was forced to exit Friday's game due to right knee soreness but the 23-year-old won't require any additional time off as he avoided any sort of major injury. Through 30 games this season, he's hitting .258/.321/.392 with four home runs and nine RBI.