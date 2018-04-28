Alfaro went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 7-3 win over the Braves.

The homer was his second of the season, and Alfaro broke out of a 1-for-17 slump over his last six games with Friday's performance. The 24-year-old's .208/.276/.321 slash line on the year still isn't very impressive, but with Andrew Knapp hitting even worse than he is, Alfaro should continue to get plenty of opportunities to heat up and wrest away more playing time behind the plate.