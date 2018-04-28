Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Launches second homer Friday
Alfaro went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 7-3 win over the Braves.
The homer was his second of the season, and Alfaro broke out of a 1-for-17 slump over his last six games with Friday's performance. The 24-year-old's .208/.276/.321 slash line on the year still isn't very impressive, but with Andrew Knapp hitting even worse than he is, Alfaro should continue to get plenty of opportunities to heat up and wrest away more playing time behind the plate.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...