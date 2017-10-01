Alfaro was removed from Saturday's game after he was hit in the head making a play at home plate, Ben Harris of MLB.com reports.

Juan Lagares' left elbow hit the right side of Alfaro's head as the catcher made the tag at the plate. Alfaro was down for a bit before walking off the field under his own power. Manager Pete Mackanin said he removed Alfaro from the game for precautionary reasons. The 24-year-old catcher may be done for the season if Mackanin wants to give him a day off Sunday after the scare at home plate.