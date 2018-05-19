Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Leaves with knee discomfort
Alfaro left Friday's game against the Cardinals with right knee soreness, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia InquirerMatt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Alfaro didn't come out for the bottom of the fifth, which was curious as he didn't bat in the top of the frame. Expect an update before Saturday's game, but consider Alfaro day-to-day for now.
