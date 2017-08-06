Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Likely headed back to minors soon
Alfaro could return to the minors as soon as Monday or Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Andrew Knapp's bruised hand is showing signs of improvement, and he could be ready to catch as soon as Tuesday. Alfaro, who went 2-for-4 on Saturday, will return to his starting duties at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
More News
-
Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Called up to majors•
-
Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Hits fifth homer Thursday at Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Off to nice start at Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Optioned to farm camp•
-
Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Leaves camp for WBC•
-
Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Set to make first start Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...