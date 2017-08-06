Alfaro could return to the minors as soon as Monday or Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Andrew Knapp's bruised hand is showing signs of improvement, and he could be ready to catch as soon as Tuesday. Alfaro, who went 2-for-4 on Saturday, will return to his starting duties at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast