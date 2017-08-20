Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Makes start at first base Saturday
Alfaro started at first base Saturday and went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts in a 12-9 win over the Giants.
Manager Pete Mackanin told Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia that he wanted to keep Alfaro's bat in the lineup since he has "been swinging it well." Alfaro did not make a start at first base in the minors this season, but he does take ground balls at the position in practice. It's possible that first base could be a source of playing time for him in a backup role next season if the Phillies are able to trade Tommy Joseph in the offseason.
