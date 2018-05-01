Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Moving back into starting role
Alfaro is in the lineup for the fourth time in five games Tuesday against the Marlins.
The Phillies' catcher situation has been very fluid this season. Andrew Knapp started the first two games, followed by a period in which Alfaro started nine of 11. Knapp then started seven of the next 11 before this most recent period in which Alfaro appears to be the preferred choice again. Neither catcher has done much at the plate, but Alfaro's 66 wRC+ is at least better than Knapp's 31. Alfaro also has more prospect pedigree, so expect the Phillies to favor him unless Knapp clearly outplays him.
