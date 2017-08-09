Alfaro's stay with the Phillies has been extended with the news that Andrew Knapp (hand) will be sidelined for a couple of weeks, Stan Awtrey of CSN Philadelphia reports.

It was expected that Alfaro would head back to the minors with Knapp trending toward a return to action this week, but an MRI Tuesday revealed a fracture in his hand. Manager Pete Mackanin said he will pick his spots to get Alfaro some playing time while he remains with the Phillies. Expect Cameron Rupp to see the majority of the action behind the dish with Knapp sidelined.