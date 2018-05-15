Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Not in lineup Tuesday
Alfaro is on the bench for Tuesday's game in Baltimore.
Alfaro has moved into a clear starting catcher role, getting the nod in 10 of the last 12 games prior to Tuesday's contest. He's rewarded his manager's faith by hitting .314/.368/.486 over that time span. Andrew Knapp will start behind the plate in his place Tuesday.
