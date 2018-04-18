Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Alfaro is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Braves.
Alfaro will remain on the bench for the second straight contest as Andrew Knapp draws another start behind the plate. Over the course of 12 appearances this season, Alfaro is hitting just .194/.275/.278 with one home run, three RBI and 18 strikeouts in 36 at-bats.
More News
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.