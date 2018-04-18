Alfaro is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Braves.

Alfaro will remain on the bench for the second straight contest as Andrew Knapp draws another start behind the plate. Over the course of 12 appearances this season, Alfaro is hitting just .194/.275/.278 with one home run, three RBI and 18 strikeouts in 36 at-bats.

