Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Not starting Friday
Alfaro is not in the lineup Friday against the Pirates, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Alfaro continues to edge fellow catcher Andrew Knapp for playing time, though the split has been fairly even recently, with Knapp getting the call for the sixth time in the last 13 games. Alfaro's .246/.291/.377 slash line is mediocre at best, and his 38.2 percent strikeout rate is the third-highest among all hitters with at least 200 plate appearances, but his defense has given him some value, as he's caught runners attempting to steal a league-high 17 times.
