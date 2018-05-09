Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Not starting Wednesday
Alfaro will get a day off Wednesday against the Giants.
The Phillies' catcher situation was murky earlier in the year, but since April 27, Alfaro has started nine of 12 games, so he looks like a true starting catcher at the moment. The regular playing time seems to be having a positive effect, as he's hitting an impressive .313/.371/.594 with three homers over that stretch. The one blemish remains the strikeout rate, which sits 40.0 percent over those nine games and 43.8 percent on the season. Andrew Knapp will start in his place Wednesday.
