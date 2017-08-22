Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Out of lineup for Game 1
Alfaro is out of the lineup for the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday with the Marlins.
Phillies manager Pete Mackanin previously stated that Cameron Rupp would catch exclusively for Aaron Nola and Jerad Eickhoff the rest of the season, so it's no surprise that Alfaro will hit the bench with Nola starting Game 1. Alfaro should be behind the dish in Game 2 when Nick Pivetta takes the hill, and looks bound to see the larger share of starts at catcher until Andrew Knapp (hand) returns in September. Alfaro has gotten off to a nice start offensively since joining the Phillies earlier in August, batting 10-for-29 with a home run and three RBI in seven games.
