Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Out of lineup Wednesday
Alfaro is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Orioles, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Even though Tuesday's contest was postponed, Phillies manager Gabe Kapler will stick with the same starting nine he intended to use, resulting in Alfaro hitting the bench in favor of Andrew Knapp. Neither backstop has been consistently productive on the offensive end this season, but Alfaro seems to be the clear No. 1 option with his bat having heated up in the last couple weeks. Alfaro is slashing a .326/.370/.535 over his last 12 starts, with three of his four home runs on the season coming during that stretch.
More News
-
Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Hits fourth home run•
-
Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Stationed on bench against Nationals•
-
Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Moving back into starting role•
-
Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Smacks third homer•
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...