Alfaro is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Orioles, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Even though Tuesday's contest was postponed, Phillies manager Gabe Kapler will stick with the same starting nine he intended to use, resulting in Alfaro hitting the bench in favor of Andrew Knapp. Neither backstop has been consistently productive on the offensive end this season, but Alfaro seems to be the clear No. 1 option with his bat having heated up in the last couple weeks. Alfaro is slashing a .326/.370/.535 over his last 12 starts, with three of his four home runs on the season coming during that stretch.