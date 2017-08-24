Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Out of lineup
Alfaro is out of the lineup for Thursday's matinee against the Marlins.
Alfaro will spend the afternoon on the bench following two straight starts behind the plate. In his place, Cameron Rupp is set to catch Jake Thompson for the series finale.
