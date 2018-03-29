Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Out of Opening Day lineup
Alfaro is not in the lineup on Opening Day.
The switch-hitting Andrew Knapp gets the start against righty Julio Teheran. Despite this, Alfaro still seems likely to get the majority of the starts behind the dish unless he is completely lost at the plate.
