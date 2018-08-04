Alfaro won't start Saturday's game against the Marlins, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Alfaro will take a breather after five consecutive starts behind the dish, slotting Andrew Knapp back into the lineup Saturday. Following a 2-for-3 night in the batter's box Friday, it would be somewhat surprising if Alfaro doesn't return behind the plate Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories