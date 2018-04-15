Alfaro is out of Sunday's lineup against the Rays, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

After starting the last three games, Alfaro will head to the bench. He is hitting just .219 with a 44.4 percent strikeout rate through 32 at-bats, and if he can't cut down on the strikeouts, his batting average should remain near the Mendoza Line. Andrew Knapp will start behind the dish and hit eighth.