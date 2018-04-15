Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Out of Sunday's lineup
Alfaro is out of Sunday's lineup against the Rays, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
After starting the last three games, Alfaro will head to the bench. He is hitting just .219 with a 44.4 percent strikeout rate through 32 at-bats, and if he can't cut down on the strikeouts, his batting average should remain near the Mendoza Line. Andrew Knapp will start behind the dish and hit eighth.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...