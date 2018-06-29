Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Receives breather against Nationals
Alfaro is out of the lineup against Washington on Friday, MLB.com's Todd Zolecki reports.
He will be replaced by Andrew Knapp in the starting lineup after going 2-for-3 with a walk during Thursday's series opener. Over the month of June, Alfaro has slashed just .217/.254/.333 with one home run, two RBI and 23 strikeouts, which has allowed Knapp to sneak back into the picture.
