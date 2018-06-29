Alfaro is out of the lineup against Washington on Friday, MLB.com's Todd Zolecki reports.

He will be replaced by Andrew Knapp in the starting lineup after going 2-for-3 with a walk during Thursday's series opener. Over the month of June, Alfaro has slashed just .217/.254/.333 with one home run, two RBI and 23 strikeouts, which has allowed Knapp to sneak back into the picture.