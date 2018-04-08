Alfaro is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Alfaro will be given the afternoon off following his impressive Saturday performance in which he went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in a 20-1 rout of the Marlins. Fellow backstop Andrew Knapp will handle catching duties in Jake Arrieta's team debut.

