Alfaro is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Padres, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Alfaro will get a breather for the first half of the twin bill, but expect him to return behind the plate for the second game, catching for Vince Velasquez. Andrew Knapp will serve as the Phillies' backstop in Game 1.

More News
Our Latest Stories