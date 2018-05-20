Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Returns to lineup
Alfaro (knee) is back in the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals.
Alfaro has been battling some right knee soreness in recent days but apparently he's feeling well enough to resume catching duties. The 24-year-old has four homers and is batting .265 although that average seems extremely fortunate given his 40.2 percent strikeout rate.
