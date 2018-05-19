Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Scratched from Saturday's lineup
Alfaro was scratched from Saturday's lineup after testing his knee prior to the game, Matt Breen of the Philly Inquirer reports.
Alfaro will wind up needing a little time off after all following Friday's removal due to a sore right knee. The catcher was initially plugged into Saturday's starting nine, but he clearly felt a little uncomfortable during pre-game activities, so manager Gabe Kapler will give Alfaro the day off in order to get some rest. In his place, Andrew Knapp will catch and bat eighth in the order. Consider Alfaro day-to-day ahead of Sunday's series finale.
