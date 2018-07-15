Alfaro is out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After starting behind the plate in each of the past three days, Alfaro will get a breather in the series finale, affording Andrew Knapp a turn at catcher. Alfaro heads into the All-Star break with a .254 average, six home runs, 21 RBI and 22 runs across 243 plate appearances on the season.