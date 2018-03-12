Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Showing better defense in spring
Alfaro reported to spring training at 238 pounds and is hopeful that the lighter frame will make him more agile behind the plate as he prepares to handle the bulk of the Phillies' catching duties in 2018, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
With no minor-league options remaining for Alfaro, the Phillies appear set to sink or swim with the 24-year-old behind the plate in 2018 after he impressed in a small sample of extended playing time late last season. While Alfaro turned heads mostly through his slugging at the plate -- he provided five home runs and six doubles in 114 plate appearances -- senior advisor Larry Bowa said the backstop has been "much improved" defensively so far in spring training. Alfaro has always had a cannon of a throwing arm, so if he can make strides with his footwork and framing this season like the Phillies believe he can, it should assuage concerns about him having to move off the position.
