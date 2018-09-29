Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Sits again with quad strain
Alfaro missed his fifth consecutive game Friday due to a right quad strain, but Phillies manager Gabe Kapler is confident that he will be able to catch one of the team's final two regular season games this weekend, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Andrew Knapp has seen an uptick in playing time in Alfaro's absence, but the ailment has provided an unexpected blow for those who expected him to get his usual share of starts behind the dish for the final week of the regular season.
