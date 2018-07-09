Alfaro is not starting the first half of Monday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Alfaro is sitting for the third time in four games, though he was always likely to sit in one half of Monday's twin bill, so it's tough to conclude that he's definitely lost the starting job to Andrew Knapp. Knapp's .222/.308/.393 slash line slightly edges out Alfaro's .245/.289/.377, though Alfaro has the edge defensively and has the greater prospect pedigree, so the Phillies are likely to keep him in the lineup as often as possible to let him work through his offensive struggles.