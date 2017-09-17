Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Sits out Sunday
Alfaro is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
The Phillies continue to frequently shuffle their starters at the catching position. Despite going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI during Saturday's win, Alfaro will head to the bench in favor of Cameron Rupp behind the plate.
More News
-
Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Homers in win over Marlins•
-
Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Set to continue on as primary option•
-
Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Could see more playing time this month•
-
Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...