Alfaro is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

The Phillies continue to frequently shuffle their starters at the catching position. Despite going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI during Saturday's win, Alfaro will head to the bench in favor of Cameron Rupp behind the plate.

