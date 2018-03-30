Alfaro is not in the lineup Friday against the Braves.

Alfaro was expected to be the Phillies' starting catcher this season, but Andrew Knapp has received the first two starts behind the plate. Manager Gabe Kapler says that both catchers will start three of the opening six games, though he doesn't appear to be alternating between the two. It may take a few weeks before the playing time breakdown becomes clear.

