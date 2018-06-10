Alfaro is out of the lineup Sunday against the Brewers, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Alfaro, who started Friday and Saturday and went a combined 2-for-7 with three strikeouts, will take a seat for Sunday's matinee game in what amounts to a routine off day. Andrew Knapp checks in behind the plate in the series finale, catching for right-hander Zach Eflin.