Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Smacks third homer
Alfaro went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Monday against the Marlins.
The home run came with one out in the second inning off Dan Straily and gave the Phillies a 2-0 lead, though they went on to lose 8-4. The young catcher will need to continue hitting homers in order to provide value to the Phillies and to fantasy owners, since he's not likely to to much else with the bat. His strikeout rate still sits at 42.4 percent, more than five percentage points higher than any qualified hitter last year, and his track record suggests that number won't drop all that far. It's hard to have an on-base percentage of even .300 while missing that many pitches, and Alfaro's currently sits at .273. Still, the offensive bar at catcher is quite low, so Alfaro isn't all that far off from being a productive player.
