Alfaro went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader, a 24-4 loss to the Mets.

Alfaro hit one of Philadelphia's four solo home runs on the afternoon, his eighth of the season and first since July 24. The 25-year-old backstop is hitting .250 in 292 at-bats this season with just 28 RBI and 116 strikeouts. With Wilson Ramos healthy, Alfaro should see his playing time decrease for the remainder of the season.