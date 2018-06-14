Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Solo shot Wednesday
Alfaro went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Rockies.
The RBI was his first since the calendar flipped to June, as the catcher is hitting just .172 (5-for-29) in the month. Alfaro also struck out in this one -- marking six straight games with at least one strikeout -- and he now sports a concerningly high 39.7 strikeout percentage on the year.
