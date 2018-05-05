Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Stationed on bench against Nationals
Alfaro is not in the lineup against Washington on Saturday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Alfaro will receive a standard day off following four straight starts behind the plate, including an 0-for-4 game with three strikeouts during Friday's series opener. In his place, Andrew Knapp will catch and bat ninth.
More News
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...