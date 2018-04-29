Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Takes seat Sunday
Alfaro is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
After homering as part of a three-hit effort in Friday's series opener, Alfaro was rewarded with another turn behind the dish Saturday, only to go hitless while striking out twice in four at-bats. The 25-year-old owns a lowly .193/.258/.298 batting line for the season and has struck out in 43.5 percent of his plate appearances, which has prevented him from capturing a larger share of catching duties. Fortunately for Alfaro, Andrew Knapp isn't performing much better, so it looks like the two will see roughly even workloads until one player separates himself from the other.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...