Alfaro is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

After homering as part of a three-hit effort in Friday's series opener, Alfaro was rewarded with another turn behind the dish Saturday, only to go hitless while striking out twice in four at-bats. The 25-year-old owns a lowly .193/.258/.298 batting line for the season and has struck out in 43.5 percent of his plate appearances, which has prevented him from capturing a larger share of catching duties. Fortunately for Alfaro, Andrew Knapp isn't performing much better, so it looks like the two will see roughly even workloads until one player separates himself from the other.