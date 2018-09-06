Alfaro went 3-for-3 in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Marlins.

He had half the Phillies' hits on the night, as the rest of the lineup simply couldn't get anything going against Sandy Alcantara. Alfaro's playing time has dwindled since the addition of Wilson Ramos, but the 25-year-old is making the most of his scant opportunities, going 13-for-33 (.394) with two homers and six RBI over the course of a nine-game hitting streak that dates back to Aug. 16.

