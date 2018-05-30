Alfaro went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, an RBI, a run scored and a strikeout in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers.

The extra-base hits were his second and third over the past two games, while the RBI was just his first in nine games. The backstop has rebounded from a slow start by hitting .290 in May, but is still striking out at a career-worst 40.3 percent clip on the year.