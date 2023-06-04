Alvarado (elbow) is expected to continue his minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday with Double-A Reading before potentially being activated from the 15-day injured list, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The veteran left-hander made his first rehab outing Saturday with Triple-A Lehigh Valley and fired a scoreless inning. Alvarado will require at least one more appearance in the minors, and if all goes well Tuesday he could be back with the Phillies by the end of the week.