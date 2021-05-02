Alvarado was handed a three-game suspension Sunday but will continue to play while appealing the ban, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The 25-year-old received the suspension for his role in Thursday's benches-clearing incident with the Mets. He was the only player to be suspended for either team, though Dominic Smith and Miguel Castro were fined on the New York side. Alvarado will remain available until his appeal is heard.