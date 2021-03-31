Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Wednesday that Alvarado would open the season as one of the top setup men for closer Hector Neris, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Though Neris should be in line to receive the bulk of the save chances to begin the season, Alvarado -- the lone southpaw in the bullpen -- could factor into the ninth-inning mix when the Phillies face lefty-heavy lineups. Alvarado has missed extended time in both of his final two seasons with the Rays due to arm injuries, but he was healthy and effective this spring, striking out 13 while holding opposing hitters to a .167 average over 8.1 innings.