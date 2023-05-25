Alvarado (elbow) will throw another bullpen session Saturday, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
If all goes according to plan, Alvarado will move to throwing live batting practice next week during the Phillies' series against the Mets. From there, the 28-year-old closer would likely require a rehab assignment before returning to Philly's bullpen. Alvarado has been on the injured list since May 10 with left elbow inflammation.
