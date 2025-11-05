The Phillies exercised Alvarado's (forearm) club option Wednesday.

As expected, the Phillies have opted to pick up the $9.5 million club option on Alvarado for the 2026 season. He ended the 2025 campaign on the 15-day injured list due to a left forearm strain, and he missed the first 80 games of the season due to a PED suspension. Sandwiched between those absences, Alvarado posted a 3.81 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and seven saves across 26 innings. He'll have the offseason to heal from his injury and will aim to be available for the start of spring training.